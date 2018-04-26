PokerStars India Tweaks Cash Games, MTTs in Face of Stiff Local Competition

Sitting fourth in the Indian online poker market in terms of cash game traffic, PokerStars.IN drops MTT guarantees and removes Zoom.

The operator has entirely removed its fast-fold format Zoom poker, as player pools were found empty most of the time.

PokerStars’ recently launched online poker room in India currently sits in fourth position in terms of cash game traffic, according to the latest data tracked by GameIntel and available on the PRO Data platform.

The online poker giant launched a segregated, Rupees-denominated online poker room in India just over a week ago. Early signs from MTTs and cash games suggest that, while traffic is stable, it sits far below the biggest operators in the market.

April 26, 2018
