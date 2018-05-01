WSOP Makes History With First Three-State Online Poker Player Pool in the United States

Operator successfully connects the New Jersey network with the existing Nevada/Delaware player pool.

Share:
The new shared player pool has come in on schedule and without any apparent technical issues. Nevada players need to sign up again but can take advantage of a signup bonus; New Jersey players have a $1000 reload bonus.

WSOP.com, through its partner 888, has connected its two player pools in a historic moment for regulated online poker in the United States.

At approximately 11pm EST on Monday, April 30, WSOP.com successfully combined the player pools of its New Jersey online poker network and that of its existing two-state online poker network spanning Nevada and Delaware into a single network.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
May 01, 2018
Comments