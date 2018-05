Poker Helps Carry Zynga into Strong First Quarter Share:

Social gaming giant Zynga has reported revenue of $208 million in the first quarter of 2018, growth of 7% year-over-year.

Revenue from online gaming was $162 million, growth of 5.9% year-over-year. Zynga Poker remains by far its most valuable product generating 23% of the revenue.

