New Jersey Online Poker and Casino Revenue 2016: Key Stats and Graphs The launch of PokerStars grew online poker revenue in New Jersey by 11% in 2016. Share:

The New Jersey online gaming market saw significant growth in both online poker and casino games in 2016. In poker, the market grew by 11.3% year-on-year, with the declines at the established operators more than offset with the launch of PokerStars.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »