Six Week Reprieve for Australian Online Poker as House Adjourns

House of Representatives takes a break until May, postponing what still appears inevitable.

The Australian House of Representatives adjourned on Thursday without considering the Interactive Gambling Amendment Bill 2016, which aims to curb unlicensed online gambling, including poker.
The House reconvenes on May 9 for a week of budget debate, where the bill is expected to ultimately pass. But until that time, it is expected that many international operators will continue to offer their services in the country.

March 31, 2017
