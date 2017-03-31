A Re-Regulated Gaming Market: Sweden On a Clear Path to Liberalize Online Gambling by 2019

As expected, Government-commissioned report concludes that licensing of online gambling should be opened up to international operators to channel more players through regulated sites.

A long-awaited report into gambling in Sweden has recommended a liberalization of online gambling to allow foreign operators to apply for licenses and offer regulated igaming to Swedish players.
The intention is to submit a bill to Parliament in the autumn of next year and propose that new legislation be adopted by January 1, 2019.

March 31, 2017
