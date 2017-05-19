Norwegian Authority Warns Gamblers to be “Cautious,” As Foreign Operators Say It’s Business As Usual Gaming Board suggests gambling on offshore sites is inherently dangerous, while its latest efforts to clamp down on gambling transactions appear ineffective. Share:

The Norwegian Gaming and Foundation authority has warned online gambling consumers that they put their money at risk gambling with offshore sites, continuing their efforts to clamp down on what it considers illegal gambling.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »