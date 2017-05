Operators Pull Czech iGaming License Applications As Kindred and GVC back away from market, Amaya reports the “unusual licensing requirements” like in-person registration have negatively impacted revenue. Share:

Online poker operator partypoker, a GVC brand, informed its Czech customers last week that it had withdrawn its application for an online gaming license in the country. Its temporary cessation of operations will now be a permanent market withdrawal.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »