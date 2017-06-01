French Regulator Sets the Stage for Shared Online Poker Liquidity in 2018

Agreements in June, and software testing starting in September should lead to online poker rooms with European cross-border liquidity sharing next year.

The necessary agreements between the regulatory authorities of Spain, Italy, France and Portugal should be signed this month, ARJEL has stated.

In its annual report, French online gaming regulator ARJEL signaled that concrete progress in the European shared liquidity project has been made, setting a clear timeline that should lead to the first operators combining their segregated liquidity pools next year.

