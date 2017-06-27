Portuguese Regulator Issues First Sports Betting License in a Year
License for CasinoPortugal.pt is only the third issued for sports betting in the country.
The SRIJ, the Portuguese gaming regulator, has issued only the second online gaming license of 2017 and the first for online sports betting in almost a year.
Sociedade Figueira Praia, which owns Casino Figueira in Figueira da Foz, a mid-west coastal city in Portugal, has been granted a three-year license to offer real money sports betting online under the domain CasinoPortugal.pt.
