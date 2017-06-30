France, Italy, Spain and Portugal to Sign Liquidity Sharing Agreement Next Week

Historical agreement will transform online poker in Europe, with the likes of Amaya, GVC and Winamax set to benefit.

The deal is a major step forward after years of talks among Europe’s regulators. The agreement set to be signed next week will allow operators to pool liquidity between the four countries if they hold licenses in each.
The anticipated agreement that will pave the way for the shared liquidity in Europe’s segregated online poker markets will be signed on July 6, regulators have announced.

“This agreement will set the basis for cooperation between the signing authorities and will be followed by further necessary steps within each of the jurisdictions involved in order to effectively allow for liquidity poker tables,” reads the joint statement released today.

