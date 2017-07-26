NJ Regulator on UK Shared Poker Liquidity: “We Just Couldn’t Pull it Off” Pennsylvania now looks like the best bet for shared online poker liquidity, and Nevada could be back on the table, but the issue of server location remains a sticking point. Share:

A year after the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) reached an agreement “in principle” with the UK Gaming Commission, hopes that the two regulated online gaming markets would be able to put shared liquidity into practice seem more like a pipe dream.

After talks with the UKGC and the top online poker operators in New Jersey, DGE director David Rebuck said of the prospects of shared liquidity with the UK, “we just couldn’t pull it off.”

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »