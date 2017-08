Latest from our Sponsors:

BorgataPoker.com • Today Introducing The $11,000 Monthly Leaderboard — Earn points as you play in multi-table tourneys and climb up the August Online Tournament Leaderboard for the chance to win land-based seats, online entries, and cash. Find out more.

Poker Industry PRO • July 24 The all-new PRO daily newsletter — Redesigned daily bulletin now covers the top picks from Newsbeat plus all the latest promotions and data updates on the PRO platform. Learn more here.