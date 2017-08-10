Senate Rings the Death Knell for Online Poker in Australia Despite a public inquiry into online poker still pending, senators shut the door on offshore operators. Share:

“Together, these represent the most significant set of online gambling reforms introduced by a federal government”

The Australian Senate voted on Wednesday to pass an amendment that will see the end of offshore-regulated online gaming in the country.

With currently no avenue for operators to apply for a local license to continue to offer online poker, the world’s major operators are now expected to exit the market within the next month.

The Senate vote came despite a pending public inquiry into online poker questioning whether the IGA amendment is a “reasonable and proportionate response.” A report on the inquiry is not set to be published until mid-September.

