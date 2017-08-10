Senate Rings the Death Knell for Online Poker in Australia
Despite a public inquiry into online poker still pending, senators shut the door on offshore operators.
The Australian Senate voted on Wednesday to pass an amendment that will see the end of offshore-regulated online gaming in the country.
With currently no avenue for operators to apply for a local license to continue to offer online poker, the world’s major operators are now expected to exit the market within the next month.
The Senate vote came despite a pending public inquiry into online poker questioning whether the IGA amendment is a “reasonable and proportionate response.” A report on the inquiry is not set to be published until mid-September.
