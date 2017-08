Latest from our Sponsors:

BorgataPoker.com • Yesterday What Will You Win Today? — Got a BorgataCasino.com account? Don’t forget to opt in to the Mystery Prize promotion for your chance to win Bonus Dollars, a deposit bonus offer, or iRPs. You’re guaranteed to win something, so don’t miss out.

Poker Industry PRO • July 24 The all-new PRO daily newsletter — Redesigned daily bulletin now covers the top picks from Newsbeat plus all the latest promotions and data updates on the PRO platform. Learn more here.