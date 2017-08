MPN’s India Network Expands with Mercury Poker Addition New skin joins PokerNation and Khelplay on the segregated online poker network. Share:

Microgaming has announced that new skin Mercury Poker will be joining its online poker network that serves the Indian poker market.

According to Thursday’s press release, Mercury has been set up by a group of poker enthusiasts and designed “to tick all the boxes for poker players.”

