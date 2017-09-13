UK Advertising Authority Tells Operators They are Ultimately Responsible for Affiliate Promotion
ASA upholds complaints against 888, Ladbrokes, Sky Vegas and Casumo for an irresponsible advertorial published online by an affiliate.
The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has upheld complaints against four online gaming operators for an advertorial posted online by an affiliate that promoted an “irresponsible” message, breaching multiple codes of conduct.
