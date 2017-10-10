Pennsylvania iGaming Still a Possibility in 2017

Share:
Negotiations between lawmakers to pass a plan to fund the state budget (including online gaming) broke down last week.
arianravan, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License

Pennsylvania presented the brightest hope for the expansion of online gaming in the US this year. However, the collapse of negotiations by lawmakers in Harrisburg last week surrounding funding of the state budget has impeded the path forward for igaming adoption.

An alternative plan for the state to plug its $2.2 billion budget deficit—which does not include online gaming—has been floated by Governor Tom Wolf. However, it seems cooler heads may prevail as talks behind the scenes are expected to resume this week ahead of the legislature officially reconvening next week.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
October 10, 2017
Comments