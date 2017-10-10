Pennsylvania iGaming Still a Possibility in 2017 Share:

“I don't see how they do not have gaming as part of this equation moving forward.”

Pennsylvania presented the brightest hope for the expansion of online gaming in the US this year. However, the collapse of negotiations by lawmakers in Harrisburg last week surrounding funding of the state budget has impeded the path forward for igaming adoption.

An alternative plan for the state to plug its $2.2 billion budget deficit—which does not include online gaming—has been floated by Governor Tom Wolf. However, it seems cooler heads may prevail as talks behind the scenes are expected to resume this week ahead of the legislature officially reconvening next week.

