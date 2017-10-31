Online Gambling Becomes Law in Pennsylvania

Tom Wolf signs legislation to allow online poker, daily fantasy sports, casino games and slots.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) is authorized to issue IGCs to existing land-based casino license holders in the state.
governortomwolf, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License

Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation on Monday legalizing online poker and other forms of online gaming in the state of Pennsylvania, just days after the measure was approved by the General Assembly.

In comments to reporters following his signing, Wolf acknowledged the state’s need for recurring revenue and the intent to “not cannibalize existing gambling revenue coming to the state.”

“I think what we’re settling on will actually do that,” Wolf added.

