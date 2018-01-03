French-Spanish Online Poker Tables Coming “in the Next Few Weeks”

Spain’s framework expected will into force this month, paving way for two-way shared liquidity.

Spain's new resolution will come into force once published in the official State Gazette, expected this month.

The first online poker operators licensed in the regulated markets of Spain and France will begin sharing liquidity across the border in the coming weeks, the French and Spanish regulators have announced.

A brief statement from ARJEL this week follows efforts of its Spanish counterpart over Christmas to move forward with shared liquidity licensing.

January 03, 2018
