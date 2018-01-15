Shared Liquidity Provisions Published in Spanish State Gazette With the final puzzle piece in place, operators can now move forward with technical approval for Spanish-French shared liquidity. Share:

A resolution that modifies Spain’s online gaming law to permit international shared liquidity has been published in the state gazette.

The formal step forward was expected, having been signed by the regulator late last month. However, it marks an important milestone in the European shared liquidity project which has stretched on for more than five years—no procedural steps remain in France and Spain for operators to share online poker liquidity between the two countries.

It now lies in the hands of operators to receive the necessary technical approvals and open up the French-Spanish player pool. This could happen within the next two weeks.

