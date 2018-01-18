PokerStars Urges Italian Regulator to Move Forward with Shared Liquidity Radio silence from Italy’s gaming regulator leaves the open question of when the country will join the new Southern European player pool. Share:

“We would encourage Italy to resume their drive toward shared liquidity which after a good start has recently slowed considerably.”

The Stars Group has implored the Italian regulators to move ahead with joining the newly formed Southern European shared liquidity player pool.

The statement comes on the day that PokerStars combined its player pool of France and Spain for the very first time, a historic milestone after years of work among regulators and operators.

