Portugal Could Join Shared Liquidity Pool by Q2

PokerStars is hopeful that the third country will join the new PokerStars Europe network by the second quarter.

PokerStars hopes for a Q2 launch of cross-border liquidity sharing between Portugal and the French/Spanish network.

While behind the curve of Spain and France, Portugal is moving forward with European shared liquidity, and PokerStars hopes that it will be able to connect it to the new Southern European player pool within a few months.

“For Portugal, we’re hopeful for a Q2 launch,” said Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovation and Operations at PokerStars, in an interview with PRO this week.

January 25, 2018
