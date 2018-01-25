Massachusetts Considers Online Gaming Share:

Online gambling is officially on the table in Massachusetts where State Senator Eileen Donoghue has introduced legislation that would regulate online gaming, daily fantasy sports, and online sports betting if federal restrictions on the activity are lifted.

SD 2480 was filed last week and was subsequently referred to the Referred to Joint Committee on Rules where both branches of the legislature will consider the proposed legislation concurrently.

Massachusetts has been one of the more active states when considering online gaming legislation. In 2016 the state sanctioned a Special Commission to study online gaming including fantasy sports.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »