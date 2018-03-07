Partypoker Earmarks Over $3 Million in Leaderboard Prizes for December’s Millions Online Share:

Partypoker has revealed details of its new weekly tournament leaderboard promotion, as the operator starts in earnest to ramp up for its audacious Millions Online tournament that will guarantee $20 million, the largest prize in online poker history.

Every week from now until the end of November, the operator has committed to giving away over $60,000 in tournament tickets, with the top finishers in the leaderboard winning direct entry into the tournament, valued at $5300.

