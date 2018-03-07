Partypoker Earmarks Over $3 Million in Leaderboard Prizes for December’s Millions Online
Partypoker has revealed details of its new weekly tournament leaderboard promotion, as the operator starts in earnest to ramp up for its audacious Millions Online tournament that will guarantee $20 million, the largest prize in online poker history.
Every week from now until the end of November, the operator has committed to giving away over $60,000 in tournament tickets, with the top finishers in the leaderboard winning direct entry into the tournament, valued at $5300.
