Pennsylvania Readies for Online Gambling License Applications First application period now slated to open mid-April, as the PGCB works through drafting igaming regulations.

Online gambling in the state of Pennsylvania is proceeding along with the first license application period expected to open in the middle of next month, according to the executive director of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Kevin O’Toole told the local CBS affiliate that he expects the initial application period to begin in “mid-April” at state House budget hearings.

“So that first 90-day period will be mid-April and will go through mid-July,” O’Toole continued. Last month the PGCB announced that the application period would start on April 2.

