UK Ad Regulator Raps PokerStars for Encouraging Bluffing “Recklessness” in TV Ad The “Autobluff” advert could be interpreted to mean one could “make large winnings by making big ‘all in’ bluffs based solely on their experience of bluffing in real life,” rules the ASA. Share:

The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has upheld a complaint made against Stars Interactive Ltd, a subsidiary of The Stars Group, for a TV advertisement that depicted an inexperienced player making a bluff at a home game.

The advertisement which shows a player talking himself into making an “all in” bluff by considering all the times he had “bluffed himself” away from the poker table aired on UK TV in October 2017. A voice-over states that bluffing was “the only way to win” the hand.

“If you can bluff yourself, you can bluff anyone. PokerStars, you’re already a great poker player,” the voice-over concludes.

An English language version of the ad in question can no longer be found online, but a French version, embedded below, is still listed on YouTube by the advertising agency.

