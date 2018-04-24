New Jersey Poised for Legalized Sports Betting A positive outcome for sports could allow poker to ride its coattails. Share:

The long-awaited ruling by US Supreme Court on the New Jersey sports betting case could come as soon as Tuesday, and a favorable ruling for the Garden State could open the proverbial flood gates on sports betting, and potentially online gambling, in America.

Many political pundits expect the Supreme Court to invalidate the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) which effectively prohibits most states from offer sports betting. However, according to Daniel Wallach, a leading expert on the legalization of sports betting in the US, even if PASPA is not ruled unconstitutional, New Jersey could still walk away with a victory.

