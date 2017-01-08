More Than $6 Million Guaranteed at the Borgata Winter Poker Open Qualifiers and satellites are running daily. Share:

The Borgata Winter Poker Open runs January 17 to 21, but before you shell out the full price for entry, you can try to satellite your way into some of the biggest events for as little as $5.

Borgata is now running daily qualifiers and satellites for players to win their way into the $2 Million Guaranteed Borgata Winter Poker Open kick-off event or the $3 Million Guaranteed WPT Borgata Winter Poker Open Championship.

Both events are held at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. The $2 Million Guaranteed Borgata Deepstack Kick-Off has two starting flights per day running from January 17 – 19 and the WPT Borgata Winter Poker Open Championship Day 1s take place January 29 & 30.

The final table of the WPT Borgata Winter Poker Open Championship will be livestreamed on Friday February 3 starting at 2 pm local time.

Qualify Your Way Into A Borgata Winter Poker Open Satellite Event

Qualifiers are running four times a day every day at 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm, 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm from now until January 28. The buy-in is only $5 and the lucky winners will receive a ticket covering the $45 entry into an event for a chance to win their way into one of the big money events.

The $45 satellites for the $2 Million Guaranteed Borgata Winter Poker Open kick-off event run everyday through January 17 and guarantee at least one $560 seat will be awarded no matter how many players enter.

Super Satellite to Borgata Winter Poker Open Championship

The $45 tickets won in the $5 qualifiers can also be used to enter the qualifiers to the BWPO Championship Super Satellites. These qualifiers run each Wednesday at 8:15 pm from January 18 – 29. 1 in 10 players will win a $400 online entry ticket for the Super Satellite for the Borgata Winter Poker Open Championship.

Winners of the Super Satellite will win a $3,500 land-based entry into the $3 Million Guaranteed WPT Borgata Winter Poker Open Championship to be held at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa that runs from January 29 to February 3.

There are 6 Super Satellites to the Borgata Winter Poker Open Championship scheduled. You can see the dates and times of the Super Satellites below:

Friday, January 20 at 7:45pm

Saturday, January 21 at 7:45pm

Sunday, January 22 at 7:45pm

Monday, January 23 at 7:45pm

Saturday, January 28 at 7:45pm

Sunday, January 29 at 7:45pm

For more details on the qualifiers and satellites, you can go here.

A Variety of Events on the Schedule

But the popular New Jersey poker series has more to offer than just those big events. Players at the Borgata can also choose to enter bounty tournaments, heads up tournaments, six-max tournaments and a seniors event takes place on Sunday January 22.

Plus, players looking for Pot Limit Omaha action can choose between a regualar PLO tournament and a PLO high/low (PLO8) event. There is even a Limit Hold’em event on the schedule to wrap up the series.

For a complete schedule of all of the events, gaurantees and buy-ins for the Borgata Winter Poker Open, you can go here