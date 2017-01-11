Aaron Paul and Kevin Hart Hit the Bahamas for PokerStars’ Inaugural Championship Festival Breaking Bad star having fun in the $5000 PokerStars Championship Bahamas Main Event. Share:

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and Comedian Kevin Hart are among the hundreds to visit the Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island for the first ever PokerStars Championship Bahamas.

Famed funnyman Kevin Hart was among the first to hit the tables, firing two bullets in the $100,000 Super High Roller event which kicked off the series. While he busted out fairly early, the award-winning comedian was not put off, sticking around to have a shot at both the Main Event and the $50k Highroller.

Aaron Paul, the Hollywood star best known for his role in Breaking Bad, got to the Bahamas in time to enter day 1b of the Main Event. Unlike Hart, Paul sailed through his first day, finishing with a respectable 74,400 chips. He is playing Day 2 today on the featured table and, at the time of writing, still alive albeit short stacked.

Paul is a passionate online poker player, having participated in the first ever Global Poker League on the LA Sunset team. As a “Friend of PokerStars,” he also appeared in a recent cinematic video with Cristiano Ronaldo entitled The Duel.

PokerStars Championship Bahamas is the first tournament under the new “Championship” brand. The new name is a part of a complete overhaul of the operator’s live tour presence, introducing new “Festival” and “Championship” names to replace the iconic European Poker Tour brand.

For the first time ever, PokerStars ran special Spin & Go online satellites with a prize package to the Bahamas. Because of that initiative, over 250 players satellited in to the event, with over a hundred winning their package from playing just a $10 tournament.

In total 738 players paid the $5000 buy-in for the event, amassing a prize pool of almost $3.5 million. At the time of writing, 168 remain. The Main Event will conclude tomorrow, with almost $500,000 going to the winner.