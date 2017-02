PokerStars Live Finds Solid Footing in London The prize pool was more than double the guarantee at PokerStars’ first ever European tournament under its new Festival branding. Share:

After an arguably rocky start to its first events under the global reorganization of its live tours, PokerStars has found solid ground in London where a surprisingly high turnout led to one of the biggest tournaments PokerStars has ever hosted in the Hippodrome casino.

