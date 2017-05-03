Largest Ever Championships to Cap Off WSOP’s Bumper Summer Grind Tour

WSOP goes all-in with three online bracelets and over $850,000 guaranteed in biggest Online Championships yet.

Share:
This year, the average guarantee per event for the Online Championships is almost $8000. Three WSOP bracelet events will be hosted online: The $333 Little Grind with a $333,333 guaranteed prize pool, the $3333 Big Grind, and the $1000 Classic.

WSOP has announced the Summer Grind Tour on its Nevada online poker room, including its biggest scheduled tournament series in the Nevada online poker history.

Coinciding with the live summer series to be held at the Rio in Las Vegas from May 30 through July 11, the online Summer Grid Tour is a mix of tie-in events, including a full slate of satellites, three bracelet events, and a big reload bonus.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
May 03, 2017
Comments