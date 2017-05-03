Largest Ever Championships to Cap Off WSOP’s Bumper Summer Grind Tour WSOP goes all-in with three online bracelets and over $850,000 guaranteed in biggest Online Championships yet. Share:

WSOP has announced the Summer Grind Tour on its Nevada online poker room, including its biggest scheduled tournament series in the Nevada online poker history.

Coinciding with the live summer series to be held at the Rio in Las Vegas from May 30 through July 11, the online Summer Grid Tour is a mix of tie-in events, including a full slate of satellites, three bracelet events, and a big reload bonus.

