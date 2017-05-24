Exclusive: PokerStars Rewards Goes Live in Denmark
Pilot launch reveals further details on PokerStars’ biggest change to its iconic rewards program in a decade.
Stars Rewards, PokerStars new cross-vertical VIP program, went live in Denmark on Wednesday, PRO can reveal.
The new system is a complete overhaul of how it rewards players who engage in its real money online gambling products. Gone are the VIP tiers, monthly and annual cycles; in their place are “Chests,” which players unlock by fueling a progress bar through their play across poker, and bets in the casino and on sports.
Opening a Chest will reveal a variety of prizes, from StarsCoins and free-play tickets to large cash prizes and live tournament packages.
