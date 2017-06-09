Run Good: Usain Bolt Partners with PokerStars

A bolt from the blue: World’s fastest man signs with the Red Spade.

He follows a partnership with comedian Kevin Hart, a friend of Bolt. “PokerStars is a winner and I’m happy to join Kevin in helping to bring poker and PokerStars to the masses.”

Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medalist, world record holder and widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, has partnered with PokerStars to promote the brand.

“Usain Bolt is a fierce competitor who pushes his game to the limits,” stated Eric Hollreiser, Vice President of Corporate Communications at PokerStars. “But he’s also one of the most-liked athletes in the world. His strong global following and winning personality will help us to introduce poker in a fun, social and fast way.”

June 09, 2017
