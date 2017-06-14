Winamax’s Latest Innovation: The Timeless Zone 30 Tournament

Inspired by the Adrenaline Poker Series, in Zone 30 the blinds will increment as players are eliminated, keeping the average stack size at 30 big blinds throughout the tournament.

Share:
Winamax has announced its latest experimental online poker tournament concept: Zone 30, where there is no game clock or fixed blind levels.

Winamax has announced its latest experimental online poker tournament concept: Zone 30, where there is no game clock or fixed blind levels. Instead, the blinds will increase when a player is knocked out to a level where the average stack is always 30 big blinds.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
June 14, 2017
Comments