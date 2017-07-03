Stars Rewards to Begin International Rollout This Week

New loyalty program will launch in multiple jurisdictions following a successful trial in Denmark and Italy.

Players in Spain and the UK told Stars Rewards would launch this week. Other public reports indicate a wider rollout, with players across Europe anticipating the program soon.

PokerStars’ new loyalty program will debut in multiple markets this week following a successful trial period in Denmark and Italy.

A PokerStars spokesperson could not confirm any details regarding the rollout of Stars Rewards, however it is understood that players in the UK and Spain, and potentially many other jurisdictions, were all contacted via email last Friday to inform them that the new program would go live this week.

July 03, 2017
