Winamax Holds Strong with €11 Million Series 19

Despite the slower time of year and some overlays last Series, Winamax guarantees the same ambitious €11 million this September in Series 19.

The last series was the most ambitious yet, with the highest prize pool ever across a staggering 120 events.

Despite a few misses in the last series, French online poker leader is keeping the total guarantees of its flagship Winamax Series to a historical high.

The total prize pool for Series XIX, scheduled for ten days in September, is €11 million, maintaining the same amount guaranteed in the 18th edition, held in April.

July 11, 2017
