Partypoker LIVE Looks to Build on Success in Russia with $9 Million Festival Guarantee Operator looks to repeat the sucess of its inaugural Sochi event in January with a bumper series including a $5 million Main Event.

Partypoker has released the full schedule for the partypoker MILLIONS Russia in September, with an ambitious $9 million in total guaranteed prize pools that partypoker says is the largest in the history of the Russian Commonwealth.

More than half of the guaranteed money—$5 million—will be distributed in the main event, which kicks off with its first Day 1 online on August 27 and its first live Day 1 in Sochi on September 9. One million is earmarked for the eventual main event champion.

