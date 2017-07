Top Stories:

Golden Button Challenge Shows Extent of PokerStars’ Promotion Personalization Euro promotion categorizes each player into one of four buckets--with players in the highest value group getting almost twenty times more for completing their daily challenge.

“No Strings Attached”: PokerStars Bails Out PKR , Refunds all Players Some 60,000 players will be reimbursed following an agreement with PKR's Administrator; the brand will not be resurrected.

Winamax’s Latest Innovation: The Timeless Zone 30 Tournament Inspired by the Adrenaline Poker Series, in Zone 30 the blinds will increment as players are eliminated, keeping the average stack size at 30 big blinds throughout the tournament.