Live Streaming: Still the Hottest Vehicle for Promoting Poker Both online and land-based poker providers continue to embrace the medium as a means to reaching their target audiences. Share:

The use of live streaming as a method to promote poker continues to grow unabated. PokerStars added two new members to its Team Online last week, and earlier this week, partypoker added a dedicated live streamer to its roster of ambassadors—just the latest in a series of Twitch-focused signings by the world’s top online poker rooms.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »