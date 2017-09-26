PokerStars to Resurrect PCA Brand with “Biggest Qualifying Offer in History” Over $3 million in packages will be awarded in two “ultra satellites,” with half a dozen different ways of qualifying. Share:

PokerStars has announced “Road to Bahamas,” a set of satellites, promotions and giveaways that will send at least 200 people to the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure in January.

In what the company calls “one of the largest PokerStars Live qualifying events ever,” packages valued at over $15,000 can be won via two PCA “ultra satellites”—one in October and one in November—giving away 100 packages each.

