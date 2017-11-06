PokerStars’ Second “Ultra” PCA Satellite Almost Covers $1.5M Guarantee

After a $500k+ overlay in the first tournament, TSG will be relieved with turnout at the second ultra-sat, which fell just eight entries short of the guarantee.

Share:
A total of 3163 entries (including 262 re-entries) registered for Sunday's tournament, building a prize pool of $1,581,500.

The second of two “Road to Bahamas” ultra-satellites, each one guaranteeing 100 packages to the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA) on January 8, ran on Sunday with a strong turnout of almost 3000 players, falling just shy of covering the ambitious guarantee.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
November 06, 2017
Comments