PokerStars' Second "Ultra" PCA Satellite Almost Covers $1.5M Guarantee After a $500k+ overlay in the first tournament, TSG will be relieved with turnout at the second ultra-sat, which fell just eight entries short of the guarantee.

The second of two “Road to Bahamas” ultra-satellites, each one guaranteeing 100 packages to the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA) on January 8, ran on Sunday with a strong turnout of almost 3000 players, falling just shy of covering the ambitious guarantee.

