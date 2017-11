PokerStars Signs on as Exclusive Sponsor of the Italian Poker Open The Italian live event, with three stops at Campione d’Italia each year, marks a return to regional Euro tour sponsorships for TSG. Share:

PokerStars has signed on as the main sponsor of the Italian Poker Open (IPO) for 2018. Under the agreement, PokerStars will promote the series and run online satellites to the events, which are already live in the client.

