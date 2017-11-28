PokerStars Adds Limited Edition $500 Spins as Part of High Rollers Week The new lottery sit and gos are the highest buy-in tournaments of their type ever spread online. Share:

PokerStars has launched a $500 buy-in Spin and Go to its online poker client, understood to be the most expensive lottery-style sit and go tournament ever spread online.

The tournament will be spread for a limited time, to tie into the High Rollers tournament series, which runs this week. However, if it proves successful, it would be no surprise if the games became a permanent edition.

