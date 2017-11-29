MPN Plans Festive Rewards, While Betsson Wants Xmas to Go Off with a Bang

Latest from our Sponsors:

BorgataPoker.com • Today A King And A Jack Walk Into A Bar — Who knew online poker could be so hilarious? Opt in to Laugh It Up and you could win 2 Atlantic City Comedy Club tickets, a stay at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, and a $150 fine dining credit.

BCPoker • Yesterday WSOP To Require All Bracelet Winners Attend Etiquette Training — Poor etiquette and manners at live poker tables could be a thing of the past as the World Series of Poker will begin mandating etiquette training for all bracelet winners beginning in 2018.

RotoTracker • September 14 Brand New Features — We've just launched a new set of advanced features for all of our Bronze, Silver and Gold subscribers. Check them out here.