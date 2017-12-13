Four Online Bracelet Events on the Schedule for WSOP 2018

The 49th annual World Series of Poker will have its biggest ever online component.

In total, there are 78 bracelet events on the schedule--four more than last year’s series--with nine new events added and four removed.
The World Series of Poker in 2018 will including an expanded online component, with a total of four bracelet events all playing out online including the first ever in PLO.

In total, there will be 78 bracelet events—four more than this year’s series—with nine new events added and four removed, it was announced on Wednesday.

