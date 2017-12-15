The Players Championship: PokerStars to Inject $10 Million to Create its Largest Ever Live Tournament

“A true celebration of poker”—PokerStars has announced Players NL Hold’em Championship will run in January 2019, along with an audacious plan to send over 300 people to play the $25,000 buy-in event.

It is expected to be the biggest tournament ever run by PokerStars, and the biggest $25k buy-in event in history.
PokerStars has announced the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC), a new $25,000 live tournament to be first hosted in January 2019 in the Bahamas.

Details of the tournament were first announced by Daniel Negreanu at a live-streamed event on Friday, during the PokerStars Championship in Prague, Czech Republic.

December 15, 2017
